Airbnb campaign for local communities

BANGKOK, 3 September 2020: In a first-of-its-kind collaboration in Thailand, Airbnb has announced an official partnership with Thailand’s Ministry of Interior’s Community Development Department (CDD) to showcase the country’s local communities through the marketing campaign – ‘Meet Thailand’s Villages, a Beyond Big Cities initiative’.

This long-term partnership follows successful destination marketing campaigns launched by Airbnb in Thailand under its global “Beyond Big Cities” initiative, promoting emerging destinations such as Buriram and Saraburi.

Leveraging Airbnb’s technology and global reach, the first phase of Meet Thailand’s Villages campaign will showcase authentic travel experiences from some of Thailand’s diverse local communities hosted through Airbnb Online Experiences, Airbnb’s fastest-growing product.

Online Experiences provide a way for local communities to earn income during this time of restricted travel while potentially reaching hundreds of millions of virtual travellers at home and around the world.

“We are delighted to launch this innovative collaboration with Thailand’s Community Development Department that aims to showcase the passions, skills and cultures of local tourism entrepreneurs to the rest of the world through Airbnb Online Experiences,” said Airbnb global director strategic engagement and policy Anita Roth. “In a time of restricted global travel, this partnership is a testament to our ongoing commitment to spread the benefits of tourism to support Thailand’s recovery.”

To pilot this programme, Airbnb has collaborated with the CDD to onboard five local communities to host Airbnb Online Experiences. The Online Experiences hosted by Thailand’s local communities as part of this initiative, and which can be booked by guests anywhere around the world.

Some of the experiences that can be booked by guests anywhere around the world are:

These Online Experiences hosted by local Thai communities are the latest addition to over 700 Online Experiences available globally since its launch in April 2020.

Apart from promoting community tourism, the strategic partnership between Airbnb and CDD aims to play a crucial role in helping local communities navigate Thailand’s digital transformation journey.