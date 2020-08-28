Sarawak publishes a green tourism journal

KUCHING, 28 August 2020: Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah presided over the launched the Journal of Responsible Tourism Management (JRTM) earlier this month.

The journal aims to promote Sarawak and inform readers about how responsible tourism can be applied in local contexts. It is the first international journal in Tourism and Hospitality published in Sarawak and edited by Sarawakians.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (second left) holding the poster of JRTM calling for papers, accompanied by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew (left), Mr Hii Chang Ke, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak (second right) and JRTM Editor-in-Chief Dr Hiram Ting (right). Photo source: Borneo Post Online.

JRTM consists of advance and cutting-edge knowledge about responsible tourism and hospitality based on the issues and cases in Sarawak, and any developing destinations locally or internationally. It serves as an avenue to converge the expertise of tourism and hospitality academicians, practitioners, government agencies and other stakeholders, which benefit readers and the communities by providing holistic views, robust findings and practical insights.

The ministry is encouraging tourism and hospitality players or stakeholders to use the journal as a reference guide to develop responsible tourism for the benefit of communities and to make a positive and long-lasting impact on society.

The journal is published by the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Management from UCSI University and the Sarawak Research Society (SRS), supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak and the Regional Centre of Expertise (RCE) Kuching.

The inaugural issue of JRTM will be published in January 2021 in both electronic and printed forms. It will be published twice a year and is now calling for paper submissions for its first issue.

