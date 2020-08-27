Sabah guide by ear

Kota Kinabalu, 27 August 2020: Sabah Tourism Board’s Communications and Digital team has curated audio to give listeners a chance to explore Sabah using their senses and power of imagination.

The Sabah Sensory launched today on Sabah Tourism’s YouTube page, will guide listeners through a series of sound from various locations and events around Sabah. Local travellers can envision the multiple possibilities for their ultimate holiday in Sabah. From the calming sound of the South China Sea waves to the mysterious sounds of the world’s oldest rainforest, the sensory travel experience aims to evoke interest and introduce Sabah in a different manner.

“Our team is always looking for a creative way to promote Sabah. This sensory experience will elevate listeners’ experience in a uniquely interactive way by igniting their imagination. They can enjoy a glimpse of the wonders they can anticipate when visiting Sabah.” explained Sabah Tourism Board general manager Noredah Othman.

“Despite the challenges, we will continue with our ongoing efforts to bring our fans closer to our land, either virtually or via another interactive way possible. Visual senses are undeniably more appealing to the audience, but playing with our other senses is fun too. The sensory audio will make ‘travelling’ to Sabah more accessible than ever, and those from near or far will be able to enjoy a sense of Sabah” she added.

Sabah Tourism invites travellers “to teleport themselves to the enchanting land of Sabah, Borneo by experiencing the Sabah sensory travel experience available on their Youtube page.” For best listening experience, Sabah Tourism recommends listeners to experience the sensory audio using headphones.