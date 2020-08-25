Emirates: Repatriation flights to India

DUBAI UAE, 25 August 2020: Emirates is operating repatriation flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram through to 31 August. The special flights will facilitate travel for Indian citizens in the UAE wishing to return home, and for residents of UAE currently in India to return to the UAE.

The airline will operate repatriation flights to India on the following dates:

Bengaluru: 28, and 30 August

Kochi: 27, 29 and 31 August*

Delhi: daily flights until 31 August

Mumbai: daily flights until 31 August

Thiruvananthapuram: 26 August*

All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked at www.emirates.com or via travel agents. Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights. For more information on flight schedules, click here.

Flights from Dubai to India

Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations.

Flights from India to Dubai

Flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE, and whose final destination is the UAE.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country of origin.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Dubai residents can check the latest travel requirements at www.emirates.com/returntoDubai.

*Flights from Kochi to Dubai will operate on 28, 30 August and 1 September.

*Flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai will operate on 27 August.