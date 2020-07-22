Indonesia targets Thailand and neighbours

JAKARTA, 22 July 2020: Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism Agency and Creative Economy will host a travel industry webinar, 23 July, to inform travel agents how to plan for Indonesia’s “New Normal” and assure them of the country’s readiness to welcome tourists once borders open.

“Yogya Alright: The Next Stop for Pleasure and Prayer” is the theme of the webinar that will be hosted online 1400 to 1500 Thursday 23 July.

Register at http://indonesia.travel/destinationupdate

The speakers will focus on presentations on the importance of Thailand and Indochina outbound travel market for Indonesia.

Webinar speakers

Dr Vinsensius Jemadu, MBA – Director of Tourism Marketing Regional I (Indonesia, ASEAN, and OCEANIA) Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy Republic of Indonesia,

Hetty Herawati – Director of Marketing and Service Director PT. TWC (Taman Wisata Candi Borobudur, Prambanan & Ratu Boko),

Prinya Patharaphum – Chief Operating Officer (COO) Miramar Tour.

The panel will be moderated by Nikki Phinyapincha, Visit Indonesia Tourism Officer (VITO) for Thailand and Indochina. The session will end with a question and answer session and door prize presentations.

This event is part of an International webinar series on Indonesian tourism unfolding across Asia and Europe by Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

The purpose of the events is to keep the industry informed of Indonesia’s planning and implementation of Cleanliness, Health and Safety protocols and maintain connections with industry while Indonesia waits for borders to reopen.