Swire shuffles senior executives

HONG KONG, 1 June 2020: Three members of the Swire Hotels senior management team move to new roles effective today.

Brian Williams, Toby Smith, and Dean Winter have all worked with the company for over a decade, each contributing to the launch and growth of EAST Hotels and The House Collective brands.

Toby Smith Deputy Chairman, Swire Hotels

Dean Winter Managing Director, Swire Hotels

Toby Smith will replace Brian Williams as deputy chairman, while Dean Winter will take over from Smith as managing director.

Following 14 years at Swire Hotels, Williams will take up the role of senior advisor to Swire Hotels from his new base in the UK.

Smith joined the Swire group as a management trainee in 1991 and has since held positions within the group’s shipping and aviation sectors across the globe including Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, Australia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, France, Singapore and Hong Kong.

As deputy chairman, he will lead Swire Hotels’ growth strategy for both Swire properties owned developments and hotel management agreements with third-party owners.

Taking over from Smith as managing director, Winter has over 25 years of experience as a hotelier and restaurateur across London, Hong Kong and Singapore. He will oversee all aspects of the day to day running of the existing hotel and restaurant businesses.

Winter came onboard with Swire Hotels in October 2006 to concurrently manage operations and pre-opening preparations for The Opposite House in Beijing, The Upper House and EAST in Hong Kong, before opening The Upper House as General Manager in 2009.