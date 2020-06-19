Adventure trips become safer

MELBOURNE, 19 June 2020: G Adventures has unveiled a new ‘travel with confidence’ policy which introduces safety procedures across all future G Adventures trips.

The safety policy includes new social distancing and hygiene measures that will be in place from the moment travellers join a trip until they depart.

Working with G Adventures’ global supplier network, the new policy encompasses transportation, where travellers eat, accommodation and activities on the ground.

It also highlights the importance of G Adventures’ small group policy, which helps facilitate many of the new safety measures, as well provide increased reassurance, local knowledge and support to travellers while on a trip.

“Our new policy allows us to reassure our travellers that when they are ready to travel again, all the necessary procedures are in place to keep them safe on their adventure,” says G Adventures’ founder, Bruce Poon Tip.

“We have always selected our accommodation, restaurant and foodservice partners based on their high standards and local roots and we are working closely with them to further optimise health, safety and cleanliness procedures.”

While focused on reducing risk by using smaller hotels with fewer guests,increased hygiene protocols will also be included on G Adventures’ fleet of private vehicles and boats, with the introduction of hand sanitisers, assigned seats for travellers and facial masks.

For more information on the new Travel with Confidence policy visit: https://www.gadventures.com/travel-with-confidence/

Founded in 1990 by social entrepreneur Bruce Poon Tip, G Adventures is a small group adventure travel operator offering more than 1,000 tours in 100 countries, on all seven continents.