THAI’s ROP miles valid to December

BANGKOK, 13 April 2020: Thai Airways International will extend the mileage validity for members of its Royal Orchid Plus loyalty programme.

To offset the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on its frequent flyers, THAI says it is extending mileage validity for ROP members who have mileage expiration at the end of March, June and September.

Royal Orchid Plus Director, Alisara Kidmai said that as passengers may find it necessary to postpone travel as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, THAI will extend the validity of miles which expired or will expire at the end of March, June, and September 2020 to be eligible for award redemption until 31 December 2020.

In addition to redeeming award tickets, ROP members may also redeem lifestyle awards via thaiairways.com/rop website by using their membership number and PIN code to log into their THAI ROP membership account for award redemption of preferred choice.

THAI grounded most of its fleet and will not reintroduce services until the end of May at the earliest.