Sabah upgrades website

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, 20 April 2020: Sabah Tourism Board has upgraded its consumer-based website to offer seven language versions to reach out to potential travellers.

In addition to the English version STB offers Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Russian, Dutch, German and Swedish versions.

“The decision to improve our website presence in native languages is based on research and data. While many are well versed in English, we understand that native content appeals more to readers.

Commented Sabah Tourism Board. General Manager PnNoredah Othman: “For China and Korea, although they are huge dependents on apps and referrals sites, our website still receives a good number of visits from these countries. The Russia market serves as a market we aimed to focus on more for in 2020.

“As for consideration for the Dutch, German and Swedish translations, we benchmarked arrivals to Malaysia in 2019 against the arrivals of these nationalities to Sabah which we believe we can improve since they are already travelling to peninsular Malaysia. We will continue to add on languages as of when necessary,”

Addressing the view that websites are not the main go-to for travellers these days, the STB general manager added: “We believe that if we provide valuable information and links to our travel industry, the website will be a relevant source.”

The website gives the Sabah a soft-online presence in key markets. An industry report found that travel searches are still being conducted for Q4 2020 up to early 2021 bookings.

“We believe that these internal improvements we are making during this period will complement our readiness for recovery when the time comes.”

Source: STB

Link to website: Sabah Tourism Board