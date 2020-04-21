Crystal clean sailing

MIAMI, 21 April 2020: Ships flying the Crystal River Cruises flag – Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy, Crystal Mahler and Crystal Ravel – have all earned Green Award certification.

The certificate recognises ships that demonstrate exceptional safety and environmental standards. Established in 1994, Green Award seeks to promote responsible environmental practices among sea-going vessels, establishing the certification for inland shipping and river ships in 2011.

They are decided by a panel of global maritime industry members representing, both public and private entities, who adhere to the foundation’s stringent evaluation protocols.

Crystal’s new-build ships were introduced in 2017 and 2018 and have adopted a policy that mandates the minimisation of plastic bottles and containers whenever possible, plus a fleet-wide ban on all plastic straws; use of reusable cloth laundry and LED lighting throughout all ships.