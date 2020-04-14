KLM flies limited service to Asia

SINGAPORE, 14 April 2020: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines filed changes to its interim schedule for long-haul services to Asia according to Airlineroute timetable information.

From now until 31 May 2020 the Skyteam member plans to operate following long-haul routes from Amsterdam.

There are still traffic restrictions in place at many of the Asian destinations including Thailand which remains off-limits for international commercial passenger flights until 18 April.

Based on information in global distribution systems (GDS), KLM resumes some services on the following routes to Asia effective this week to the end of May.

Amsterdam – Bangkok twice weekly using a 787-9 aircraft once international flights are allowed (midnight 18 April).

Amsterdam – Beijing Capital three weekly (787-9).

Amsterdam – Delhi twice weekly (787-9).

Amsterdam – Hong Kong three weekly (777-300ER).

Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon three weekly (787-9).

Amsterdam – Shanghai Pu Dong three weekly (777-300ER).

Amsterdam – Singapore three weekly (777-300ER).

Amsterdam – Taipei Taoyuan three weekly (777-300ER). Services should increase to four weekly from 21APR20.

Amsterdam – Tokyo Narita thee weekly (777-300ER).

Amsterdam – Singapore – Denpasar Singapore service that extends to Denpasar to resume 2 June.

Other services due to resume by 4 to 5 July include:

Amsterdam – Bangalore;

Amsterdam – Mumbai;

Amsterdam – Chengdu;

Amsterdam – Hangzhou;

Amsterdam – Xiamen;

Amsterdam – Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta.

(Source: Airlineroute)