Armchair travels in Vietnam

HANOI, 20 April 2020: We take a look at Vietnam in our armchair travel series through the country’s popular ‘Travel from Home’ campaign.

Locked down but not locked out, we can still explore travel options and plan tours and Vietnam makes the task easier with its Visit Vietnam travel tips on the popular website (www.Vietnam.travel).

Driving travel planners to its website the latest newsletter highlights a virtual tour of World Heritage destinations that can easily be woven into an interesting tour when travel resumes in earnest.

“Now is the perfect time for travel planning and getting inspired for future forays,” the Vietnam Travel from Home campaign blurb explains to the website’s visitors.

Tour UNESCO Heritage Sites

Skip the queues and go straight inside some of Vietnam’s most awe-inspiring attractions. The post captures the most scenic spots in six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, from the seascape of Halong Bay to the caves of Phong Nha. Explore these 360-degree tours without having to leave your home. Take a 360-degree tour.

Learn about Vietnamese culture

Go deeper into Vietnamese culture by taking up a new book, catching a film, or exploring Vietnamese music. Here are suggestions on outstanding Vietnamese books, music, art, and TV series, presenting a different perspective on Vietnam. See these suggestions.

Source: Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Visit:

https://vietnam.travel/things-to-do/stay-at-home?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletters&utm_content=stay%20at%20home%20