STR shares Covid-19 impact data

SINGAPORE, 21 April 2020: STR SHARE Centre’s Steve Hood will present an update on the global hotel industry that reviews the impact of the Covid-19 disease on countries and markets around the world.

The “Covid-19 Impact on the Global Hotel Industry Webinar” will get underway on 24 April at 1000 (Singapore time).

In its introduction, STR says the session will drill down into specific areas like China, Italy and the US and all the data will be from the week just ended on the prior Saturday.

All performance metrics will be from the week that just ended on the prior Saturday.

Data related to recovery scenarios will include current China performance, past economic cycles and prior events like SARS.

Additional data will be reviewed on hotel closings, forward bookings, event cancellations and travel intention.

The online session will deliver industry takeaways and lessons that can be learned from similar events, such as group versus transient comparisons and luxury resort differences.

The brainstorming session will be led by Dr Qu Xiao, School of Hotel and Tourism Management and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Samples of the type of data that is available can be found on https://str.com/data-insights-blog/coronavirus-hotel-industry-data-news.

The webinar will be recorded.