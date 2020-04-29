Armchair Travel explores Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 April 2020: Travel is restricted for the time being, but it doesn’t mean we can’t let our minds wander freely. Sit back in your armchair, relax and immerse yourself in a virtual travel experience.
Here are some of our recommendations for your next adventure.
A compelling escape from Malaysia’s tropical heat, come soak in the crisp mountain air of Cameron Highlands.
Sasaran Beach is better known as “Mirror in the Sky” because of its mirror-like reflection of the sky.
One of the island’s landmark and a popular place loved by the locals and tourists alike, Penang Hill is a great escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Apart from her UNESCO Global Geopark, here’s another face of Langkawi that’s steeped in millions of years of history: the forests.
Into the woods has never been this fun.
