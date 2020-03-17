Two for one deal for Thai residents

BANGKOK, 17 March 2020: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok celebrates its 37th anniversary 23 April 23, and offers a ‘Stay 2 Pay 1’ promotion exclusively available to residents of Thailand who plan to stay in Bangkok.

Guests can book and stay from now until 31 July 2020, in a deluxe room at THB3,700 net per room per night excluding breakfast and get the second night complimentary. The rate is available exclusively for Thai residents and expatriates holding Thai working permits only with ID required upon arrival to affirm status.

Located on the northern side of Bangkok, within the Ladprao business district and close to Chatuchak Park, the hotel stands next to the MRT Underground Phahon Yothin station a short walk from the BTS Ha Yaek Ladprao station.

The quoted rate is inclusive of tax and service charge. Blackout dates may apply, and the offer is not available to groups of 10 or more rooms and cannot be combined with any other special offer. Other terms and conditions apply.









To take advantage of this attractive promotion, guests can call +66(0) 2541 1234 ext. 4116-9 or email cglbreservation@chr.co.th and quote ‘2For1.’

Website:centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cglb