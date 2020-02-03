World-class art to exhibit in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 3 February 2020: Visitors to National Gallery Singapore will be able to catch the works of some of the most renowned artists in the world, such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Nam June Paik in four upcoming international special art exhibitions.

This is part of the national gallery’s effort to introduce global art movements and artistic pioneers to Singapore and the region, in partnership with major art institutions around the world.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, the exhibitions will take place over the next four years, beginning with Matisse & Picasso, which will open in May 2020, and Nam June Paik, slated to open in October 2021.

STB Director Arts and Cultural Precincts, Serene Tan said: “We are pleased to support National Gallery Singapore in bringing in a pipeline of world-class exhibitions that will draw locals and overseas visitors alike. The partnership reinforces Singapore’s standing as the gateway to the visual arts scene in Southeast Asia. STB will continue to support the industry in organising quality art events that enhance Singapore’s attractiveness as a cultural and lifestyle destination.”

National Gallery Singapore director Eugene Tan added: “These exhibitions play a key role in opening visitors’ minds to important artists and artworks that have had a deep influence not only on the global art scene but also the development of modern art in Singapore and Southeast Asia. They also continue our ongoing partnerships with international museums such as Centre Pompidou, Musée d’Orsay, and the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea since the museum’s opening.”

The three-month Matisse & Picasso exhibition, organised in partnership with the National Gallery of Australia, tells the story of the artistic relationship between two of Europe’s greatest twentieth-century artists. Henri Matisse (1869-1954) and Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) met in 1906 and for more than half a century, closely followed each other’s creative developments and achievements. Following its presentation in Australia, the exhibition, which features works from collections around the world, will travel to Singapore, the only stop outside of Australia.

Nam June Paik brings together over 200 works from the five-decade career of the Korean-born international artist, whose experimental, innovative, and playful works have had a profound influence on today’s art and culture. A pioneer of the use of television and video in art, Paik also developed a collaborative artistic practice that crossed borders and disciplines.

The exhibition will look at his close collaboration with cellist Charlotte Moorman, along with his partnerships with other avant-garde artists, musicians, choreographers and poets, including John Cage, Merce Cunningham and Joseph Beuys.

Singapore will be the only stop in Asia for the exhibition, which is organised in partnership with Tate Modern and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

All four exhibitions will be held at the Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery.