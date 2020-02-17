RBA shaves services

SINGAPORE, 17 February 2020: Just a month since Brunei hosted international tour operators at the prestigious ASEAN Tourism Forum, the national airline is reducing services in Asia starting today.

Travellers should double-check with the airline’s ticketing office or its website for the schedules that vary by the day. The reductions will apply until the end of March.

Yesterday the airline cut some flights to Kota Kinabalu in Sabah Malaysia through to the end of March. It announced there would be disruptions to flights to the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur and to Bintulu and Sibu Airport in Sarawak.

The airline will reduce flights to Singapore and also to Bangkok in Thailand and Manila in the Philippines until late March.

Last week the airline cancelled flights to Beijing, Changsha, Haikou, Hangzhou, Nanning and Shanghai in China. It blamed the cuts to regional services on the drop in demand caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.