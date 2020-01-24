THAI serves up New Year treats

BANGKOK, 24 January 2020: Thai Airways International will serve passengers with special desserts to celebrate Chinese New Year 25 January.

Passengers on international flights will be served special desserts on lunch and dinner flights departing from Bangkok to Singapore (except TG403), Hong Kong (except TG600), Xiamen, Kunming, Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Taipei (except TG632 and TG634).

Royal Silk Class passengers will be served Orange Cake with Mandarin Mousse and Orange Jelly.

Economy Class passengers will be served Orange Cake with Orange Look Choob.

On domestic flights, Royal Silk Class passengers will be served Raspberry Macaron with Tiramisu Cream on outbound flights, and Orange Look Choob and Peach Look Choob on inbound flights (except flight TG226 Phuket-Bangkok).

The Chinese New Year (Year of the Rat) holiday season runs from 24 to 30 January.