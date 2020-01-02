THAI outlines repair centre datelines

THAI outlines the status and datelines for its proposed airline maintenance repair centre planned for U-Tapao Airport.

BANGKOK, 29 December 2019: Thai Airways International has gained selection C=committee approval to establish a maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at U-Tapao (UTP) International Airport.

Known as the UTP MRO Project, the revised Request for Proposal (RFP) and its attachments will now be presented to investors in March 2020.

THAI president Sumeth Damrongchaitham noted that the airline, as the project owner of the UTP MRO, has already coordinated closely with relevant government authorities to move forward with the MRO project.

It is part of a wider project that comes under the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Committee’s policy.

Ahead of the bidding, the project will be open to public scrutiny through Q&A sessions through to 22 January 2020 with the deadline for submission of the proposal set for 6 March 2020.

Approval should be finalised by July 2020 and then submitted for final consideration of the Cabinet in August.

THAI should sign off on the contract with the successful bidder by the end of August 2020 and the new MRO at UTP should be operational by April 2023.