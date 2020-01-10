HPL musters big team for ATF 2020

SINGAPORE, 10 January 2020: HPL Hotels & Resorts will field a strong sales team keen to negotiate deals with international buyers at the upcoming ASEAN Tourism Forum 13 to 16 January in Brunei

The group’s sales and marketing team made up of 11 executives will welcome international buyers attending the three-day TRAVEX at its booth cluster K1 to K6.

The Singapore-based hotel management company is a long-time participant at ATF, promoting a growing portfolio of resorts and city hotels across Asia.

The ATF including the Travex, a travel show component, extends for a week packed out with tourism meetings, leaders summits and networking events, that draws around 400 international buyers in addition to more than 800 travel and hospitality sellers.

The following HPL executives will be on hand to meet travel planners at booths K1-K6.

1)Michael Chua – VP Sales & Marketing, HPL Hotels & Resorts

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya

2) MarutSrisupapol – Director of Sales

The Boathouse Phuket

3) MinakoKoreeda – Director of Sales, The Boathouse

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

4) RohaizadPuteh – EAM Sales & Marketing

5) Cynthia Carissa – Senior Sales Manager

The Lakehouse Cameron Highlands

6)Low Lai Fun – Hotel Manager

Casa del Mar Langkawi

7) FauziRomli – Resort Manager

Casa del Rio Melaka

8) Agnes Tay – Director of Sales & Marketing

Hard Rock Hotel Penang

9) Nina Tan – Director of Sales

Concorde Hotel Singapore

10) Brenda Lee-McColl – Director of Sales & Marketing

Concorde Hotel Shah Alam

11) Ms Siti Khafasha – Revenue Manager

About HPL Hotels:

Headquartered in Singapore, HPL Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality management company, operated and wholly-owned by Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), a Singapore main-board listed company. HPL Hotels & Resorts manages the activities of 11 hotels and resorts in Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean. These include Concorde Hotel Singapore, Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, Hard Rock Hotel Penang, Casa del Mar – Langkawi, The Lakehouse – Cameron Highlands, Casa del Rio – Melaka, The Boathouse Phuket and Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.

For more information:

http://www.hplhotels.com/