WTTC and UNEP forge landmark alliance

SINGAPORE, 3 July 2026: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a framework for cooperation to accelerate the transition of the global Travel & Tourism sector towards a more sustainable, circular and resilient future.

The two-year agreement brings together UNEP’s environmental leadership and global sustainability expertise with WTTC’s network of the world’s leading Travel & Tourism companies to drive meaningful action across circular economy solutions, nature conservation, sustainable food systems and the fight against plastic pollution.

Photo credit: WTTC. (Left) WTTC President & CEO, Gloria Guevara and (right) United Nations Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Andersen.

A key outcome of the agreement is the creation of structured opportunities for WTTC Members to participate voluntarily in UNEP flagship sustainability programmes, particularly those addressing environmental action, plastics, and food waste. This will enable companies to move faster from commitment to measurable results.

Through the collaboration, WTTC and UNEP will also strengthen joint advocacy and global policy leadership, working together to influence international tourism policy and develop recommendations that create an enabling environment for industry-wide sustainability action.

The MoU establishes a structured joint work programme, with agreed priorities and regular high-level coordination. Governance will be supported through designated focal points, the identification of priority projects, the development of a joint work plan, and ongoing annual and technical working meetings to ensure effective implementation.

The partnership will further enhance global visibility for both organisations, enabling joint participation in international fora, collaboration on events, and expanded knowledge-sharing opportunities, while strengthening engagement between the UN system and the private sector.

Under the agreement, WTTC and UNEP will collaborate to:

Promote nature-positive and regenerative tourism approaches that protect, restore and finance biodiversity and ecosystems.

Advance circular economy solutions and help eliminate unnecessary and problematic plastics.

Expand action on food waste reduction, supporting businesses to measure, report and reduce food waste.

Strengthen industry engagement on water stewardship, resource efficiency, energy sustainability, ocean and coastal conservation, and sustainable food systems.

Support capacity-building programmes, pilot projects and implementation initiatives.

Align industry action with international best practice and UNEP guidance through technical collaboration, knowledge sharing and practical implementation support.

WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara said: “Travel & Tourism is one of the world’s most effective forces for sustainable development. Through this partnership with UNEP, we are bringing together global leadership, industry expertise and practical action to help businesses accelerate environmental action, reduce waste, protect biodiversity and create lasting positive impact for destinations and communities. Together, we can ensure that the growth of Travel & Tourism goes hand in hand with a planet that sustains great travel experiences.”

As global Travel & Tourism continues its growth trajectory, WTTC and UNEP recognise the urgent need to decouple growth from environmental degradation and ensure tourism becomes a force for environmental resilience and ecosystem restoration.

The partnership will run through June 2028 and be supported by regular strategic dialogue, technical exchanges, and collaborative initiatives designed to deliver practical impact for businesses, destinations, and communities worldwide.

(Source: WTTC)