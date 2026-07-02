Anantara hires GM for Koh Yao Yai resort

BANGKOK, 3 July 2026: Minor Hotels has appointed Erik Billgren as General Manager of Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas.

In 2021, he joined Minor Hotels as General Manager of Anantara Mui Ne Resort in Vietnam. This was followed by posts at Anantara Quy Nhon Villas in Vietnam and Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka, both beacons of luxury with stunning beachfront settings in private coves.

Photo credit: Anantara Hotels. Erik Billgren.

“Erik brings vision to hospitality, as well as a proven track record of success,” says Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International. “We are delighted he takes the helm of one of our most high-profile Thailand properties and look forward to seeing him take it to even greater heights.”

Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas is an all-suite, villa and penthouse sanctuary located on a private stretch of beach on Thailand’s last unspoiled island. It can be reached by speedboat in only 35 minutes from Phuket or 30 minutes from Krabi.

(Source: Minor Hotels)