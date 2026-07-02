BANGKOK, 3 July 2026: Today’s travellers are seeking more than beautiful places to stay; they crave meaningful experiences that feel personal, authentic and engaging. Now, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is empowering guests to take a deeper dive into their destination with a curated series of culinary journeys, cultural rituals, sustainability initiatives and family moments.

Here are just some of the ways Centara can transform a vacation into an immersive experience in Thailand, Nepal, the Maldives and beyond.

A Chef’s story told through local flavours

At Centara Villas Phi Phi Island, guests can embark on an exclusive Island-to-Table Dining Experience that celebrates the rich culinary traditions of Southern Thailand. Set against the breathtaking Andaman seascape, the intimate Chef’s Table showcases the freshest seafood sourced daily from nearby fishing communities alongside seasonal ingredients from Krabi’s farms and local villages. Signature dishes include Southern sour curry with locally caught snapper, spicy stir-fried razor clams, dry-curried Andaman prawns, crispy reef fish with lime-chilli dressing, and the vibrant Khao Yam Andaman rice salad, before concluding with a traditional coconut custard dessert.

As each course is served, the resort’s chef shares the stories behind the ingredients, local fishing traditions, and the inspiration behind every dish, creating an immersive dining experience that connects travellers with the authentic flavours, culture, and heritage of Phi Phi Island.

Family moments & hidden surprises

At Centara Watergate Pavilion Hotel Bangkok, young guests arriving in the stylish Family Residence are greeted by two adorable kangaroo companions, waiting on their bunk bed. Each of these cute and cuddly toys carries a hidden surprise tucked inside its pouch, delighting children from the moment they step into the room. Intuitively designed to spark imagination and excitement, this heartfelt gesture transforms the check-in process into a cherished family memory. This reflects Centara’s unique approach to hospitality: thoughtful, personal and curated to make every member of the family feel special.

Sacred Trails, shared responsibility

At Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection, guests can make a positive impact on this breathtaking destination nestled in the heritage-rich hills of Kaskikot. Through its “Sacred Trails, Shared Responsibility” initiative, travellers can come together with the local community and play an active role in preserving a deeply revered site, including the sacred Devi Temple, which continues to attract thousands of devotees year-round.

Beyond these meaningful initiatives, guests can immerse themselves in the natural beauty, culture, and history that make Pokhara one of Nepal’s most beloved destinations.

Guests can discover the beauty and heritage of Pokhara through experiences that showcase the destination’s natural and cultural treasures. From boating on the serene Phewa Lake with views of the Annapurna range to exploring ancient caves, visiting the International Mountain Museum, and taking in landmarks such as Davis Falls and the World Peace Pagoda, each experience offers a deeper connection to the region’s unique character.

By joining these efforts, visitors can help to protect the cultural legacy and natural beauty of Kaskikot for future generations.



From island garden to plate

At Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, sustainability can be tasted. Fresh vegetables and herbs are cultivated in organic island gardens, while a hydroponic system produces leafy greens, all of which are harvested and used in the resort’s restaurants.

This “Island Garden-to-Plate” initiative allows guests to gain insight into how fresh ingredients are grown in a remote ecosystem, reducing transit emissions and creating a tangible connection between the destination and the plate.

This is a simple yet powerful reminder that tourism and environmental responsibility can thrive together.

Traditional Thai blessings

At Centara Ayutthaya, which is located close to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed temples of Thailand’s ancient capital, guests are welcomed with a traditional ritual that reflects the grace and elegance of Thai culture. Upon arrival, visitors are invited to place delicate sheets of gold leaf onto a marble elephant statue, which symbolises strength and wisdom. This auspicious act is a centuries-old practice often performed at temples as a gesture of respect and a means of receiving blessings.

By participating in this heartfelt ceremony, travellers are encouraged to pause, reflect and begin their journey with positive intentions.

Experiences that stay in the soul long after check-out

Across its growing portfolio, Centara is committed to crafting meaningful experiences that bring guests closer to the people, traditions, and rituals that make each destination unique because the most memorable vacations are shaped by the stories we take home.

To start crafting your next journey with Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)