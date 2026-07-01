Waldorf Astoria KL opens late 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 July 2026: Preparing for a late 2026 opening, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur’s reservations are up and running for the newest property in the city’s Golden Triangle business district.

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur is located at 73, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, 50200, Malaysia, in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s prestigious Golden Triangle district, placing guests just a short commute from the city’s renowned landmarks, including the Petronas Twin Towers, Bukit Bintang and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Photo credit: Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur.

Guests can make reservations for the hotel’s 268 all-suite accommodations, ranging from 80 sqm one-bedroom suites to the 745 sqm Waldorf Astoria Suite. Over the coming months, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur will unveil new culinary, wellness and social experiences.

Wellness at Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur is anchored by the Waldorf Astoria Spa and complemented by a modern wellness centre and an outdoor pool area.

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, general manager, Etienne Dalançon, said: “Now open for reservations, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur marks the reawakening of a truly iconic address, reimagined for a new generation of discerning travellers. We look forward to welcoming our first guests as the hotel begins to come to life.”

Ahead of its opening, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur is now offering the Waldorf Astoria Indulgence Escape. The offer includes breakfast and 15,000 Hilton Honors Points for members, applicable for a minimum two-night stay.

(Source: Hilton)