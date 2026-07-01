UA boosts flights to Cartagena

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2026: United will be the first US airline to offer nonstop flights from Houston (IAH) and Washington Dulles (IAD) to Cartagena when flights start on 17 December.

Flights will operate year-round from both hubs, starting with four flights per week. United currently offers service to Bogota and Medellín, Colombia and has served the country for more than 30 years

Photo credit: United. New nonstop flights from Houston and Washington, DC, to Cartagena.

These new flights will operate year-round from both hubs, starting with four flights per week during the winter season. United will fly a Boeing 737 on this route.

Lonely Planet named Cartagena as a 2026 Best in Travel destination, noting its well-preserved Spanish architecture, vibrant culinary scene and rich history. Flights are available for sale on United.com and the United app.

“Colombia has been an important part of United’s Latin America network for more than 30 years, and our new service to Cartagena reflects our continued investment in the country and commitment to offering customers new and distinct travel experiences,” said United Airlines Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Global Alliances, Patrick Quayle. “As our third destination in Colombia, complementing our service to Bogotá and Medellín, Cartagena gives our customers access to a different side of the country while making it easier for travellers across North America to experience one of the Caribbean’s most iconic destinations.”

United offers more flights to Latin America than any other airline in both Texas and the Washington, DC, area, with nonstop service to 57 destinations from its Houston hub and 18 from Dulles. The new routes will connect Cartagena to more than 70 destinations across the US, from United’s hubs in Houston and Washington, DC.

Schedule Details

(Source: United Airlines)