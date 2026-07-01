Alila debuts in Japan’s mountain resort

SINGAPORE, 2 July 2026: Hyatt Hotels Corporation has confirmed Alila Sengokuhara Hakone, a luxury retreat rooted in nature, design and wellbeing in one of Japan’s most revered mountain resort destinations, is scheduled to open in 2028.

As part of an agreement with Fujita Corporation, the resort will mark the Alila brand’s debut in Japan, bringing its philosophy of mindful luxury to Sengokuhara, a highland district of Hakone known for its mineral-rich hot springs, open grasslands, forested ridges, and enduring sense of calm.

Photo credit: Hyatt. Akua is set to open within Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park.

Set within Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, Sengokuhara has long been regarded as a tranquil escape from urban life. Japanese and international travellers appreciate the national park for its seasonal beauty, art museums, volcanic terrain and panoramic views toward Mt. Kintoki.

In autumn, its celebrated pampas grass fields sway softly across the landscape, creating one of Hakone’s most iconic natural scenes. It is this balance of stillness and elemental beauty that makes Sengokuhara a natural home for Alila’s first hotel in Japan.

“With 19 properties globally, including 13 in Asia, we are excited to announce plans to introduce the Alila brand to Japan,” said Hyatt Group President, Asia Pacific, David Udell.

The design of Alila Sengokuhara Hakone will embody minimalist architecture by internationally acclaimed Kengo Kuma and Associates.

Rather than imposing itself on the landscape, the resort is envisioned as an architectural journey that moves with the land. Built forms will follow the site’s elevation changes, allowing the surrounding forest and mountains to become part of the guest experience. Layered views and materials will create a sense of subtle continuity between interior and exterior spaces.

Onsen culture through an Alila lens

At the heart of Alila Sengokuhara Hakone will be a wellbeing experience shaped by one of Japan’s most treasured traditions: the onsen. It will feature 60 rooms, including 11 suites, each with a private natural hot spring bath, allowing guests to experience the restorative qualities of Hakone’s thermal waters in a deeply personal setting.

The project will further strengthen the relationship between Hyatt and Fujita Corporation, which has cultivated a longstanding collaboration on notable hospitality projects.

“We are honoured to have the opportunity to welcome Hyatt’s luxury brand, Alila, to Sengokuhara in Hakone, marking the Alila brand’s debut in Japan,” said Fujita Corporation President Yoji Okumura.

“Fujita has cultivated a longstanding partnership with Hyatt, including serving as the owner of Grand Hyatt Seoul and, more recently, as the contractor for Park Hyatt Niseko HANAZONO. In this new project, we will maximise Sengokuhara’s value by embracing its rich natural environment and integrating the expertise of leading architects, interior designers and landscape architects. We anticipate Alila Sengokuhara Hakone becoming a new benchmark for luxury resorts in Japan and providing a profoundly moving experience for guests from both Japan and around the world.”

There are currently 22 Hyatt hotels across nine brands in Japan. The introduction of the first Alila hotel in Japan will bring Hyatt’s Japan portfolio to 10 brands, supporting Hyatt’s broader ambition to double its portfolio in the country over the next decade.

(Source: Hyatt Hotels Corporation)