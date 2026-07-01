MICHELIN Guide arrives in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, 2 July 2026: Aotearoa New Zealand has officially joined the global MICHELIN Guide map, marking the guide’s first-ever expansion into Oceania.

The MICHELIN Guide New Zealand 2026 recognises 110 restaurants across Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, celebrating their quality, creativity and strong sense of place.

Photo credit: Tourism New Zealand.

After months of anonymous inspections, the MICHELIN Guide has awarded two MICHELIN Stars to Essence, a restaurant in Queenstown. Fourteen restaurants have received One MICHELIN Star across all four regions, and 35 have been recognised with a Bib Gourmand for offering good food at great value. A further 60 are included in the official MICHELIN Guide selection.

The sole recipient of Two MICHELIN Stars is Essence in Queenstown, led by Executive Chef Paul Froggatt. Perched on a hillside with sweeping views over Lake Whakatipu, the understated dining room ensures the focus remains on the cuisine. Two tasting menus showcase premium seasonal New Zealand produce, combining refined technique with creativity and a modern sensibility.

14 restaurants receive One MICHELIN Star – including five in Auckland, three in Wellington, two in Christchurch and four in Queenstown.

▪ Auckland: Ahi, Mudbrick, Paris Butter, Tala, The Estate

▪ Wellington: Jano Bistro, Logan Brown, Ortega

▪ Christchurch: Inati, Tussock Hill

▪ Queenstown: Amisfield, Kika, Rātā, Sherwood

35 restaurants were awarded a Bib Gourmand for good-quality cooking at great value – including 13 in Auckland, 4 in Wellington, 10 in Christchurch and 8 in Queenstown.

And finally, 60 restaurants were included in The MICHELIN Guide Selected, which celebrates culinary excellence — including 28 in Auckland, 15 in Wellington, four in Christchurch and 13 in Queenstown.

The arrival of The MICHELIN Guide shines a spotlight on the factors that make New Zealand cuisine unique – from the quality of homegrown ingredients to the deep connection between land, people and culture.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy commented: “This recognition is an acknowledgement of the people, the land, and the culture that make dining in New Zealand a truly unique experience. From the sustainable practices of our businesses, such as harvesting fresh produce, to the deeply rooted Māori culture and manaakitanga that define how we welcome guests, New Zealand’s food and hospitality scene has something to offer every visitor, no matter the region. We warmly invite the world to dinner.”

(Source: Tourism New Zealand)