Travelgoogoo on the go in Thailand

SINGAPORE, I July 2026: Travelgoogoo, the Singapore-based company behind the world’s first eSIM Travel Club, announced Tuesday its collaboration with Visa Destinations to provide Visa cardholders with seamless connectivity benefits when travelling to Thailand.

Through the collaboration, eligible Visa cardholders will receive complimentary Travelgoogoo benefits, including up to seven days of unlimited high-speed data in Thailand and a complimentary subscription to the Travelgoogoo365 Annual Plan, which provides membership access to the Travelgoogoo eSIM Travel Club.

Photo credit: Travelgoogoo. visit www.travelgoogoo.com/visa.

Travelgoogoo Founder and CEO Richard Bok commented: “Connectivity is now an essential part of how people travel. From navigation and communication to payments and access to essential travel services, travellers expect to be connected the moment they arrive.”

Card holder benefits

Visa Infinite cardholders will receive seven days of unlimited high-speed data in Thailand and membership to the Travelgoogoo eSIM Travel Club

All other eligible Visa cardholders will receive three days of unlimited high-speed data in Thailand and membership to the Travelgoogoo eSIM Travel Club

“Travelgoogoo’s collaboration with Visa through Visa Destinations reflects the growing role of seamless digital connectivity in modern travel. Together, we are helping travellers explore Thailand with greater confidence, convenience, and peace of mind,” added Bok.

The Travelgoogoo eSIM Travel Club is a membership ecosystem designed to provide travellers with always-on connectivity and exclusive travel benefits. Members enjoy unlimited messaging and data-voice calls across popular apps such as WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram, WeChat, Viber, and Zalo in 123 destinations. They also have the flexibility to purchase high-speed travel data on demand at member-exclusive rates whenever needed.

Designed around how travellers increasingly choose to explore the world, Visa Destinations connects cardholders to curated destination-led experiences and offers shaped by culture, craft, and local insight — helping them discover and enjoy travel experiences that matter most to them.

Thailand marks Visa Destinations’ first launch in Asia Pacific, with Singapore expected to follow later this year.

The Thailand benefit further expands Travelgoogoo’s collaboration with Visa. Earlier this year, the two companies introduced an offer for Visa cardholders in 24 Asia Pacific markets, providing complimentary or subsidised access, depending on card eligibility, to a one-year membership to the Travelgoogoo eSIM Travel Club and other benefits. For more information, visit www.travelgoogoo.com/visa.

About Travelgoogoo

Travelgoogoo is a Singapore-based company that redefines travel connectivity with affordability, ease of use and enriched experiences. Its flagship product, Travelgoogoo365, offers a global eSIM membership programme that simplifies data roaming by providing unlimited messaging across multiple destinations.

For more information, visit www.travelgoogoo.com.