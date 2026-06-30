Doi Saket to celebrate Tai Lue heritage

CHIANG MAI, 1 July 2026: Chiang Mai officially unveils “Chiang Mai Voyage of Light 2026” (CMVOL 2026) — a new cultural festival that aims to position Doi Saket, a mountain distinct on the edge of Chiang Mai city, as the next cultural destination for international travellers.

Inspired by the Tai Lue heritage, the project reimagines the traditional Yi Peng celebration through authentic Lanna culture, local craftsmanship, faith, and sustainability.

Photo credit: CMVOL 202 welcome committee

From hand-spun cotton transformed into ceremonial lamps to community participation and a zero-waste circular economy, every element is designed to preserve local traditions while creating meaningful benefits for the community.

Visitors will experience an immersive lantern festival from 24 to 25 November 2026, featuring a spectacular lantern release, traditional Lanna performances, Tai Lue cultural experiences, artisan workshops, local cuisine, and eco-friendly activities in the beautiful mountain setting of Doi Saket.

For golf enthusiasts, the exclusive CMVOL Golf Experience, to be held from 23 to 26 November 2026, combines three championship golf courses with VIP festival access, offering a luxury holiday in Northern Thailand.

Doi Saket, Chiang Mai

Festival: 24 to 25 November 2026

Follow @cmvol for ticket releases and package updates.

#CMVOL2026 #ChiangMaiVoyageOfLight #YiPeng #LoyKrathong #DoiSaket #ChiangMai #ChiangMaiMonAmour

https://cm-vol.com/en/tickets.

(Source: CMVOL)