MATTA elects executive council

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 July 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) announced its newly elected Executive Council (EXCO) members for the 2026-2029 term at its 51st Annual General Meeting, held on 29 June at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL).

The election marks a renewed chapter for MATTA as the Association enters its next phase of growth, advocacy and industry development under a refreshed leadership team.

Photo credit: MATTA. Newly elected Executive Council (EXCO) members for the 2026-2029 term.

Reflecting the confidence of MATTA members, Nigel Wong Chun Teim has been re-elected as President for a second term after leading the Association through a period of significant transformation and industry advancement.

The newly elected EXCO represents a balanced combination of continuity and renewal, retaining seven experienced leaders from the previous term while welcoming three new members who bring fresh perspectives and expertise to strengthen the Association’s leadership.

This composition underscores MATTA’s commitment to building on past achievements while embracing the new ideas and energy required to meet the industry’s ever-evolving needs. The leadership team will continue to drive the Association’s efforts to strengthen member engagement, advance industry advocacy, support innovation, and position Malaysia as a competitive and future-ready tourism destination on the world stage.

During the 2023–2026 term, MATTA has achieved significant milestones that have reshaped its role as the leading voice of Malaysia’s travel and tourism industry through strategic initiatives benefiting its members and the wider tourism ecosystem.

As the industry celebrated MATTA’s 50-year milestone as a leading trade association, the organisation introduced the MATTA Eco & Sustainable Tourism Initiative (MESTI), a forward-thinking initiative designed to position Malaysian travel businesses at the forefront of sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

During the term, MATTA acknowledged the growing demand for specialised travel experiences. It successfully tapped into niche industry segments including sports tourism and Muslim-friendly tourism, creating dedicated platforms and resources to help members capture these high-value market opportunities.

The Association also prioritised safeguarding the industry by introducing TRUST, an industry advocacy initiative supported by the AI-powered TravelWatch.ai platform. Designed to strengthen industry accountability, improve reporting mechanisms and support efforts to address illegal tourism activities in Malaysia, the initiative reflects MATTA’s commitment to embracing technology and innovation while working collaboratively with industry stakeholders and government agencies to strengthen professionalism and consumer confidence.

The previous term also saw multiple high-impact Business-to-Business events that strengthened ties between Malaysian travel operators and international partners. These initiatives have proven instrumental in opening new markets and expanding export opportunities for MATTA members.

Additionally, in early 2025, MATTA became a strategic partner for the Visit Malaysia Year campaign, working closely with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) and Tourism Malaysia to amplify Malaysia’s standing as a premier global tourism destination and ensuring that member businesses are integrated into the national tourism strategy and promotional campaigns.

Throughout this period, MATTA also collaborated with the government on several critical projects that addressed industry challenges, ranging from transportation regulations to digital transformation and accessibility, demonstrating the Association’s commitment to constructive dialogue with policymakers and regulatory bodies.

(Source: MATTA)