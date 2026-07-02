TransNusa flies to Bangkok twice daily

JAKARTA, 3 July 2026: TransNusa continues to expand its international network with the launch of a new Jakarta–Bangkok route, scheduled to commence operations on 6 August 2026.

Having launched its first international flight from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2023, the airline is ready to establish twice-daily flights to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), a busy route served by Garuda and Thai Airways International.

Photo credit: TransNusa.

The airline will operate twice-daily flights using an A320 with 174 seats

TransNusa will schedule twice-daily flights from Jakarta (CGK) airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Thailand’s primary international gateway.

According to TransNusa Group CEO Datuk Bernard Francis, the launch of the Jakarta–Bangkok route represents a strategic move to meet the growing demand for leisure travel to Thailand from Indonesia.

“Thailand remains one of the most popular destinations among Indonesian travellers, while Indonesia continues to attract increasing interest from Thai visitors. By launching the Jakarta–Bangkok route with twice-daily services from the outset, we aim to provide greater flexibility for our customers while further strengthening connectivity between our two countries,” said Datuk Bernard Francis.

The first daily flight will depart Jakarta at 0820 and arrive in Bangkok at 1145. The return service will depart Bangkok at 1230 local time and arrive in Jakarta at 1555.

The second daily flight will depart Jakarta at 1630 and arrive in Bangkok at 1955. The return flight will leave Bangkok at 2040 and arrive in Jakarta at 0005 on the following day.

TransNusa is offering competitive introductory fares starting from IDR 2,999,000 one-way.

The launch of the Jakarta–Bangkok route is expected further to strengthen the growing tourism relationship between Indonesia and Thailand. Thailand remains one of Southeast Asia’s most sought-after travel destinations, offering a diverse range of attractions — from the cultural heritage of Bangkok and Ayutthaya to the stunning beaches of Phuket, Krabi, and Pattaya, and the natural beauty of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

At the same time, Indonesia’s world-class destinations appeal to Thai travellers with TransNusaa offering connecting flights from Jakarta to Yogyakarta, Bali and Lombok.

Tickets for the Jakarta–Bangkok route are now available to book on the official TransNusa website and on popular booking sites such as Skyscanner.

TransNusa officially launched its first international flight on 14 April 2023, with a route connecting Jakarta (CGK) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL). This marked a major pivot for the airline following its post-pandemic relaunch under new ownership, shifting from a domestic regional carrier to a premium service carrier focused on international expansion.

Its scheduled international destinations include Singapore, served from both Jakarta and Bali. It also serves Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with flights to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) and Subang Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB).

(Source: TransNusa)