Globas appoints MD Asia Pacific

SYDNEY, 3 July 2026: Globus family of brands (GFOB) has named luxury retail and commercial leader Christopher Leigh as managing director Asia Pacific, effective 27 July 2026.

The appointment followed the announcement in May that current managing director Chris Hall would transition to the newly created role of Chairman and Strategic Advisor.

Christopher Leigh

Leigh brings over 15 years’ experience leading luxury retail operations across Australia and New Zealand, most recently as Managing Director of Breitling Oceania, the Swiss luxury watchmaker, a role he held for seven years after more than two years as the brand’s Marketing Director.

He led significant revenue growth for Breitling through strategic retail expansion, cost control and margin improvement measures. He also forged strategic partnerships with Qantas, News Corp and Nine.

GFOB President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Nisbet, said: “Christopher’s success in growing a premium luxury brand through trade channel development and strategic partnerships is highly relevant to our sector. Whether you’re selling a luxury watch or a high-value holiday, the mindset and buyer behaviour are similar, and we are excited to enlist his experience and fresh perspective as we grow our touring and river cruise brands.”

Leigh will be based in GFOB’s Sydney office.

(Source: Globus)