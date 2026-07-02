Condor GSA account goes to AVIAREPS

NEW DELHI, 3 July 2026: AVIAREPS India has been appointed as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Condor to support its commercial objectives in India and enhance awareness of the airline’s global network among the travel trade and consumers.

As Condor’s GSA in India, AVIAREPS India will provide sales, reservations, ticketing, and market development support nationwide. Leveraging its extensive travel trade network and local market expertise, AVIAREPS India will work closely with travel agencies, tour operators, corporate partners, and industry stakeholders to drive demand.

Photo credit: Condor.

The appointment comes as Condor continues to expand worldwide connectivity through its Frankfurt hub, offering travellers access to more than 70 destinations across Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia. With a modern fleet and a growing network, the airline is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for international travel worldwide.

AVIAREPS, Chief Operating Officer, Aviation, Marcelo Kaiser said: “Our partnership with Condor continues to grow, and we are proud to expand our collaboration into India further, one of the world’s most dynamic and promising aviation markets. This development reflects our shared vision of unlocking new opportunities and building strong, long-term relationships with local trade partners. With India’s rapidly growing demand for international travel, we see tremendous potential to position Condor’s network further. Our teams on the ground are fully committed to driving brand awareness, strengthening market presence, and supporting Condor’s continued growth in this exciting region”.

Condor Manager New Markets Florian Stahl added: “India represents a market of significant long-term potential. AVIAREPS India brings deep market knowledge, strong relationships in the travel trade, and proven expertise in airline representation, making it an ideal partner in the region”.

Founded in 1956, Condor flies approximately 10 million passengers annually to more than 70 destinations worldwide. The airline operates one of Europe’s most modern fleets, including its state-of-the-art Airbus A330neo aircraft, while continuing to invest in customer experience, efficiency, and network expansion.

(Source: Aviareps)