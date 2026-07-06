TransNusa connects Bangkok and Wakatobi

JAKARTA, 7 July 2026: TransNusa is introducing new routes from Jakarta to Bangkok, Thailand, starting 6 August and connecting Bali to the island destination of Wakatobi during July 2026.

TransNusa becomes the first airline to introduce a new direct route from Bali to Wakatobi, an island that is globally celebrated for hosting the world’s second-largest barrier reef. In 2024, the airline launched a direct route from Bali to the diving haven of Manado. While an exact date for the maiden flight to Wakatobi wasn’t specified in Monday’s announcement, scheduling systems show flights rolling out through July 2026.

Photo credit: TransNusa. TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis.

On the regional and domestic network expansion, TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis, said that the much-awaited new routes from Jakarta to Bangkok as well as from Bali to Wakatobi and Waingapu will strengthen TransNusa’s international and domestic connectivity network.

What about Wakatobi?

Wakatobi is a remote, tropical archipelago located in the Southeast Sulawesi province of Indonesia, nestled between the Banda Sea to the northeast and the Flores Sea to the southwest. The name “Wakatobi” is a portmanteau created from the first letters of its four main islands: Wangi-Wangi, Kaledupa, Tomia, and Binongko. The expansive Wakatobi National Park, the third-largest marine park in Indonesia, encompasses the entire regency.

Tourism significance

Wakatobi holds an esteemed status in international tourism; legendary adventurer Jacques Cousteau once famously described the region as an “Underwater Nirvana.” Today, its global renown centres on world-class marine biodiversity, pioneering ecological conservation, and rich seafaring cultural heritage.

Epicentre of Coral Biodiversity: Wakatobi sits directly inside the Asia-Pacific Coral Triangle. It hosts an astonishing 750 out of the world’s 850 known coral reef species and more than 942 distinct fish species. Its complex marine habitats feature 25 distinct coral reef groups—including massive barrier reefs, fringing reefs, and pristine atolls—making it a legendary destination for scuba diving, snorkelling, and professional underwater photography.

Benchmark for Eco-Tourism: The region serves as a model for private- and community-led conservation. Marine protected zones operate strictly via cooperative agreements with local villages. In exchange for safeguarding reef sanctuaries from destructive practices, communities receive support like sponsored clean energy, localised waste management, and educational scholarships. Strict dive rules and continuous environmental monitoring ensure that high-end tourism actively restores, rather than degrades, the surrounding ecosystem.

Living Heritage of Seafaring Nomads: Beyond its marine wonders, Wakatobi offers immersive cultural tourism. It is home to the indigenous Bajo tribe, traditionally known as “sea gypsies,” whose history and way of life are deeply intertwined with the ocean. Travellers frequently participate in “live-in” village packages to observe local wisdom, see traditional handicraft weaving, such as the Homoru sarong, and visit ancient cultural sites.

Introductory fares

Tickets from Jakarta to Bangkok start at USD167.54, while tickets from Bali to Wakatobi start at USD103.30. Tickets from Bali to Waingapu start at USD75.36.

“Our goal is to continue improving accessibility across Southeast Asia by continuously introducing new routes and expanding TransNusa’s international as well as its domestic network,” continued Datuk Bernard, adding that at the initial stage, TransNusa will operate two daily flights for the Jakarta-Bangkok route, three weekly direct flights from Bali to Wakatobi on Monday, Thursday and Sunday, for the Bali-Wakatobi route.

Flight schedule: Bangkok-Thailand

8B381 and 8B38 will depart from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta at 0820 and 1630 and arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok at 1145 and 1955.

8B382 and 8B38 will depart the Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1230 and 2040, arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta at 1555 and 0005.

Flight schedule: Bali-Wakatobi

8B5662 will depart from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali at 0805 and arrive at Matahora Airport in Wakatobi at 0945.

8B5663 will depart from Matahora Airport at 1015 and arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali at 1155.

TransNusa will deploy its Airbus A320, which has 174 seats, for its international route and its COMAC C909, which has 95 seats, for its domestic route.

(Source: TransNusa)