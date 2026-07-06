Visa-free stays in Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia, 7 July 2026: Armenia has extended its temporary visa-free entry arrangement for another year, making it more convenient for eligible travellers from across the Gulf to visit the country.

The temporary visa-free arrangement now runs until 1 July 2027.

Photo credit: Armenia Travel.

The extension keeps Armenia among the most accessible destinations in the South Caucasus for visitors from the region. Eligible citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, as well as qualifying GCC residents, can continue to travel to Armenia without a visa, subject to the relevant nationality and residency requirements.

Under the arrangement, nationals of eligible countries who hold a valid residence permit issued by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Oman, or by the United States, European Union member states or Schengen Area states, are exempt from the visa requirement from 1 July 2026 to 1 July 2027, provided their residence permit is valid for at least six months from the date of entry into Armenia.

Eligible travellers may stay without a visa for up to 180 days within 12 months. The residence permit must be presented either as a physical card or as a sticker placed in the passport. The full list of eligible countries is available here.

The concession will cut embassy queues and reduce paperwork before departure.

The timing also suits the season. As the Gulf moves through its hottest months, Armenia offers cool mountain air, green valleys, historic towns, an ancient capital and a completely different climate within a short flight. Close enough for a long weekend and rich enough for a longer holiday, the country continues to grow as a destination for families, couples, culture seekers and travellers looking for nature, food and history in one journey.

“Over the past years, visitors from across the Gulf have come to experience Armenia, its history, culture, landscapes and traditions, and have left with a deeper appreciation of our country. By continuing this arrangement, we remain open to more visitors and greater exchange. We look forward to welcoming even more guests from across the Gulf to discover Armenia and the experiences it offers,” said Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairperson of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia.

Travellers are advised to check the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia’s website for the latest updates and the full list of countries eligible for visa-free entry before booking.

The full list of eligible countries is available here.

For more information on tourism in Armenia, visit https://armenia.travel/

(Source: Armenia.travel)