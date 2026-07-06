Emirates flies triple daily to Phuket

BANGKOK, 7 July 2026: Emirates is introducing a third daily flight between Dubai and Phuket, operated by its new Airbus A350, offering travellers greater choice and extending its award-winning Premium Economy experience in Thailand.

The additional flight frequency to Phuket complements the airline’s existing schedule. It provides much-needed capacity to meet the deep tourism appeal and surge in summer travel demand from Europe and the Middle East/GCC.

Photo credit: Emirates. Three daily flights connect Dubai and Phuket.

With the addition of a third daily flight, Emirates now serves Phuket with 21 weekly services operated by a mix of Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s.

Emirates flight EK390 departs Dubai at 2240 and arrives in Phuket at 0810 the following day. The return flight, EK391, departs Phuket at 1000 and arrives in Dubai at 1305. ( Local times).

Travellers will benefit from greater flexibility, with additional travel options to the popular resort destination, including an early-morning arrival that is ideal for customers connecting via Dubai from European cities such as Manchester, Amsterdam, London, Paris, and Frankfurt, as well as from Kuwait and Bahrain. The new flight will also provide convenient onward connections from Phuket to key destinations across Europe and the Middle East, including Madrid, Munich, Birmingham, Brussels, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Edinburgh, Zurich and Amman.

The introduction of Emirates flight EK391 also significantly enhances cargo connectivity from Phuket by providing an additional daytime departure to Dubai, with improved connection opportunities to onward gateways across Europe, the UK, Africa, the GCC, and North America, thereby supporting shipments of perishables, electronic components, and general cargo.

Introducing the A350 and Premium Economy to Phuket

Operated by an Airbus A350-900 in a three-class configuration, Emirates’ new daily service offers customers 32 lie-flat business-class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 28 premium economy seats, and 238 economy-class seats.

Commitment to Thailand

The expansion of Emirates’ operations in Phuket builds on the airline’s continued investment in Thailand, following recent developments including the opening of its renovated lounge at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport’s SAT-1 terminal, the opening of its Emirates World Store at Gaysorn Centre in Bangkok, and newly introduced fifth freedom services last year connecting Bangkok with Siem Reap in Cambodia and Da Nang in Vietnam, underscoring its place as a connecting point in Southeast Asia.

In addition to Phuket, Emirates also offers its award-winning Premium Economy product on flights EK372/373 between Dubai and Bangkok, operated by a four-class A380.

(Source: Emirates)