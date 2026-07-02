DUBAI, UAE, 3 July 3 2026: Emirates has unveiled a next-generation signature lounge concept, which is being introduced and rolled out across its key cities globally this year, marking another milestone in the airline’s continued investment in elevating the customer experience on the ground.

The new design aesthetic has been revealed at the Emirates Lounge in Munich and Frankfurt, with signature Emirates Lounges in Manchester, Mauritius, and Istanbul expected to follow in the coming months. Serving as a blueprint for Emirates lounges worldwide, the latest signature concept reflects Emirates’ unwavering dedication to exceptional hospitality, luxury and innovation.

Emirates will invest more than AED50 million into each next-generation lounge, underscoring its commitment to delivering world-class facilities across its global network. With Emirates Lounges in Munich and Frankfurt already being explored and enjoyed by customers, the Emirates Lounge in Manchester is planned for July, followed by Mauritius in August, and Istanbul in October.

The new signature lounge design translates the celebrated aesthetic of the Emirates’ latest cabin interiors into a sophisticated ground experience. Customers can expect contemporary architecture and furniture, integrated technology, locally inspired dining, expert recommendations from an in-house barista and mixologist and wellness-focused amenities tailored to premium travellers. Artfully arranged to cater to customers who work, dine, relax and connect while travelling, the latest lounge concept sets a new benchmark for premium airport lounges.

“Our investment in our next-generation signature lounge concept reflects Emirates’ continued commitment to delivering a seamless, premium experience at every stage of the journey. These new lounges have been designed to combine refreshed luxurious interiors with the elevated hospitality and innovation that Emirates is known for – a space for our customers to relax, enjoy, dine and prepare for their travel in comfort. As we expand this concept and theme across our global network, it will set a new benchmark and standard for airport lounges and further strengthen our premium proposition,” said Emirates Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer Adel Al Redha.

Inspired by the elegant palette of Emirates’ cabin interiors and the flagship lounges of Dubai, customers will benefit from more than 50 design enhancements, including distinct zones for relaxation, work, socialising and dining. The new signature lounges display an unmistakably Emirates aesthetic, with discreetly integrated lighting, herringbone floors throughout, accents of marble and gold, and the signature backlit Emirates Ghaf Tree motif – a nod to UAE culture, highlighting the national tree.

Focused Work & Productivity in Emirates Lounges

For customers who wish to work or stay connected while travelling, the new Emirates Lounges offer more private areas and communal spaces designed to serve as both social hubs and workspaces. Details such as Italian eco-leather seating, wireless charging and universal power access at every seat enhance productivity, while a dedicated artefact wall honours both local artists and Emirati culture. Emirates’ signature Rolex clocks adorn walls and provide global time zones.

Elevated Dining in Emirates Lounges

With ample seating and an inviting atmosphere, dining areas in the new Emirates Lounge design have been reimagined around culinary theatre and live cooking. Menus will offer a wide variety of international cuisine, with highlights including regional specialities and a dedicated ‘Made In’ area spotlighting the best of local cuisine. Live cooking stations will offer à la minute dishes, while hot and cold buffet selections will be refreshed throughout the day and night. A dedicated bread oven fills the air with the tempting aromas of handcrafted pizzas, flatbreads and manakeesh, inspired by the city of Dubai.

Premium beverages continue to be offered with Emirates’ curated selection of wines, beers, champagne and spirits. A new barista bar concept will feature a dedicated mixologist who will offer locally inspired cocktails, mocktails, speciality coffees, and artisan teas.

Restorative relaxation in Emirates Lounges

Guests are welcomed into a calm environment enhanced by Emirates’ signature scent of bergamot, citrus, jasmine and soft wood, while displays of local plants and fresh floral arrangements enhance the ambience. Customers who wish to freshen up will enjoy upgraded shower suites with spa-inspired finishes and sustainable VOYA amenities.

Dedicated male and female prayer rooms offer a serene environment for spiritual reflection with ablution facilities and Qibla direction integrated into the design, ensuring guests can perform their prayers in comfort and privacy.

For relaxation and sleep while on layovers, the Quiet Zone provides an oasis of calm. Featuring plush seating, soft lighting, and sleep amenities such as blankets, eye masks, and earplugs, this area is designed to help guests recharge. Additional facilities include spaces for private meetings and breastfeeding, ensuring every customer’s needs are accommodated. All Emirates Lounges operate as silent environments, ensuring a peaceful experience for travellers.

About Emirates Lounges

Emirates Lounges are complimentary for First Class and Business Class customers, as well as Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members, including those travelling in Premium Economy and Economy Class. Paid access is also available.

Emirates has a vast network of 42 dedicated airport lounges, including 8 in Dubai and 34 at major airports worldwide, all designed with the same attention to detail and exceptional service. Emirates operates lounges in key cities across the network – Auckland, Bangkok, Beijing, Birmingham, Brisbane, Cairo, Colombo, Delhi, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, New York (JFK), Paris (Charles de Gaulle), Perth, Rome, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Vienna and Zurich.

At Dubai International Airport (DXB), eight Emirates Lounges are located in the flagship Terminal 3, with 3 lounges for First Class customers and 5 for Business Class customers.

Visit the Emirates Lounges

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)