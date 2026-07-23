Shohin Airlines books A320s

FARNBOROUGH, UK, 24 July 2026: Shohin Airlines, established in Dushanbe, Tajikistan as a private airline company, has disclosed an order for four Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, marking the first-ever Airbus order for the airline.

The agreement, which includes two A320neo and two A321neo aircraft, was included in Airbus’ end-of-June order book as an undisclosed order.

Photo credit: Airbus SAS 2026.

Registered in June 2025, the airline aims to expand a wide route network and build a brand that represents Tajikistan on the global aviation stage.

The A320neo aircraft will feature 176 seats and the A321neo will feature 196 seats in a dual-class layout. These new aircraft will help the airline launch services to regional and global markets.

“The signing of our first contract with Airbus marks a milestone not only for Shohin Airlines, but also for the entire civil aviation sector of Tajikistan. The A320neo Family aircraft will form the backbone of our airline’s modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable fleet. We are committed to providing our passengers with the highest standards of safety, comfort, and service quality while expanding Tajikistan’s international air connectivity. We are confident that our partnership with Airbus will provide a solid foundation for Shohin Airlines’ long-term growth and the successful implementation of our strategy to build a world-class airline,” said Shohin Airlines Chief Executive Officer Zafar Ahmadzoda.

“Welcoming a new customer to the Airbus family is always a proud moment, and we are honoured Shohin Airlines has chosen Airbus to power their historic launch,” said Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business Benoît de Saint-Exupéry. “We look forward to supporting Shohin Airlines’ vision to connect Tajikistan to the world. This agreement marks the beginning of a strong partnership, ensuring the airline sets a new regional standard for fleet optimisation, operational excellence, and passenger experience right from its start.”

(Source: Airbus)