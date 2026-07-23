Flynas firms up Airbus orders

FARNBOROUGH, UK, 24 July 2026: Flynas, Saudi Arabia’s leading low-cost carrier based in Saudi Arabia, will acquire five additional A330-900 aircraft and 20 additional A321neo aircraft from Airbus.

The agreement further strengthens the partnership between Airbus and flynas and supports the airline’s continued expansion across domestic, regional and long-haul markets.

Photo credit: Flynas @Airbus. A321neo A330neo

The latest order increases flynas’ total commitment for the A330neo to 20 aircraft and brings its total commitment for the A321neo to 56 aircraft. With these additions, flynas continues to expand its all-Airbus fleet, bringing its total firm commitment to Airbus aircraft to 235.

Flynas currently operates a fleet of 67 Airbus aircraft, comprising two A330-300s, four A320ceos and 61 A320neos. The airline continues to expand its network in response to growing demand for air travel in Saudi Arabia and beyond, supporting the Kingdom’s aviation growth ambitions.

Flynas Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Bander Almohanna noted that increasing flynas’ confirmed Airbus orders to 235 aircraft out of a total orderbook of 280 aircraft will further strengthen the airline’s operational and expansion capabilities as Saudi Arabia looks forward to hosting Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

(Source: Flynas)