PATTAYA, Thailand, 1 July 2026: Royal Cliff Hotels Group has once again captured the hearts of travellers around the globe, earning multiple distinctions in the prestigious Trip.Best rankings by Trip.com, one of the world’s leading online travel platforms.

Based on the genuine preferences and booking behaviour of hundreds of millions of users, the rankings are updated monthly using real data to highlight exceptional travel experiences.

Photo Caption: Vitanart Vathanakul (3rd from left), CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, together with the hotel management team, celebrates the Group’s recognition in the Trip.Best Awards, reaffirming Royal Cliff’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences and world-class service.

Leading the accolades, the ultra-luxurious Royal Wing Suites & Spa was named among the Top 3 Premium Hotels, reaffirming its reputation as one of Thailand’s most exclusive retreats where personalised service, spacious suites and unrivalled ocean views create unforgettable stays.

Families planning a seaside escape will also find plenty to celebrate as Royal Cliff Beach Terrace secured a place among the Top 10 Family Hotels. Nestled amid lush tropical surroundings and just steps from the beach, the hotel offers a peaceful sanctuary where guests of all ages can reconnect and create lasting memories together.

Adding to the excitement, all four properties under Royal Cliff Hotels Group — Royal Wing Suites & Spa, Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, Royal Cliff Beach Terrace and Royal Cliff Beach Hotel — were recognised among the Top 10 Scenic Hotels, reflecting the spectacular panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand that have captivated generations of visitors.

More than just accolades, these recognitions reflect what travellers value most: breathtaking locations, memorable experiences and genuine hospitality. As modern travellers increasingly seek meaningful escapes that combine relaxation, comfort and authentic experiences, Royal Cliff Hotels Group continues to stand out as a destination where every stay becomes a treasured memory.

Perched atop a 64-acre private estate with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group boasts four luxury hotels that charm travellers from all corners of the world. Unlock a world of magical experiences with Royal Cliff’s curated promotions and packages at the ultimate luxury destination. Staying at Royal Cliff, guests will have access to a plethora of facilities, including seven swimming pools, featuring Thailand’s longest and most spectacular infinity-edge pool, a luxury sports club with tennis, squash and pickleball courts, an award-winning health spa, multi-cuisine restaurants, a kids’ club and much more.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, visit www.royalcliff.com, www.facebook.com/royalcliff and www.instagram.com/royalcliff.

(Source: Your Stories — Royal Cliff Hotels Group)