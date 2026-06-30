Minor Hotels hires GM for Hua Hin resort

BANGKOK, 1 July 2026: Minor Hotels announces the appointment of Kanruethai Roongruang as General Manager of Avani+ Hua Hin Resort.

Originally from Phuket, Thailand, Kanruethai brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience across Thailand and international markets, with a strong background spanning resort operations, wellness, commercial strategy, business development and luxury hospitality leadership.

Photo credit: Minor Hotels. Kanruethai Roongruang is the general manager of Avani+ Hua Hin Resort.

Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Island Escape Burasari and Burasari Residences in Phuket, where she was responsible for overall strategic direction, resort operations, commercial performance, property development and team leadership. Her remit included overseeing the operations of Island Escape Burasari on Coconut Island.

She has also held senior leadership roles with Banyan Group across Thailand and the Maldives. As General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru in the Maldives, she managed an integrated resort operation across two islands.

Kanruethai commented: “I am honoured to join Avani+ Hua Hin Resort and become part of the Minor Hotels family. Avani is a dynamic and innovative brand with a strong commitment to delivering meaningful guest experiences. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the resort’s success, create memorable moments for our guests and continue driving sustainable growth for the business.”

(Source: Minor Hotels)