EVA Air starts Washington-Taipei service

TAIPEI, 2 July 2026: EVA Air celebrated the launch of its new nonstop service between Washington DC and Taipei, Taiwan, last week, marking a significant expansion as the airline’s 10th North American gateway.

As the first airline to offer nonstop service between these two cities, the new route represents a key milestone in strengthening connectivity between Taiwan and the US East Coast. A special inaugural ceremony was held at Washington Dulles International Airport to commemorate the milestone and welcome the inaugural flight.

Clay Sun, President of EVA Air (left), and John E Potter, President and CEO of MWAA (right), exchange gifts during the ceremony at Washington Dulles International Airport, commemorating the launch of EVA Air’s new Dulles service.

“Washington Dulles International Airport serves as a vital gateway to the nation’s capital area. We are immensely grateful for the strong support from all our partners and guests that made expanding our network into the heart of America possible,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun. “We see immense market potential in the Washington DC, metropolitan area. This new route will seamlessly enhance EVA Air’s network across the eastern US, delivering premium service to both business and leisure travellers alike.”

The Washington DC–Taipei route operates four weekly flights utilising Boeing 787-9 aircraft configured with Royal Laurel Class, Economy Class, and EVA Air’s Premium Economy Class. This newly introduced fourth iteration of the PE class is designed to elevate the in-flight experience and offers one of the industry’s most generous seat pitches, delivering enhanced comfort and functionality for long-haul travellers.

Flight schedule

EVA Air continues to expand its presence in the North American market, now serving 10 key gateways, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington DC, Vancouver, and Toronto, with 98 flights per week.

EVA Air has consistently been recognised as one of the world’s safest airlines, maintaining its SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline rating for 11 consecutive years and earning top safety rankings from AirlineRatings.com for 13 consecutive years. The carrier has also received industry recognition for its premium service, including awards for its in-flight beverage programme.

(Source: EVA Airways Corporation)