Rare residence under the auction hammer

BANGKOK, 1 July 2026: As Thailand’s luxury property market continues to be dominated by headlines focusing on nominee ownership structures and regulatory scrutiny, another story is quietly unfolding.

Thai architect Kulapat Yantrasast is gaining international recognition as one of the world’s leading museum designers, while one of his rare private residential commissions is coming to market in Phuket.

Photo credit: Villa East Egg.

Villa East Egg will be offered by auction through Venteu and List Sotheby’s International Realty, with bidding concluding on 21 July.

Yantrasast, founder of WHY Architecture and a protégé of Tadao Ando, is internationally recognised for cultural institutions including the Rockefeller Wing at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the recently opened Dib Bangkok museum. With his work being primarily associated with museums and public buildings, opportunities to acquire one of his residential commissions are exceptionally rare.

Originally conceived as a home to display art rather than to accommodate daily living, Villa East Egg occupies a prominent position within Phuket’s Baan Yamu estate. The residence spans approximately 1,800 sqm across multiple structures on a 3,480 sqm site.

The auction comes at a time when Thailand’s luxury residential market is undergoing significant change, with buyers placing greater emphasis on transparency and legal certainty. Villa East Egg is held under a leasehold structure and is not affected by the nominee ownership issues currently receiving widespread attention.

“Residential commissions by architects of Kulapat Yantrasast’s stature are exceptionally rare,” said Felix Desjardins, Head of Acquisitions for Phuket and Koh Samui at List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand.

“Phuket has many outstanding luxury villas, but very few with genuine architectural provenance. When one of those homes becomes available, it is a highly noteworthy event for the market. As Kulapat’s international reputation continues to grow through landmark museum projects, the rarity of his residential work is only likely to become more apparent.

Villa East Egg was originally listed at USD8.31 million and will be offered with an opening bid of USD2 million. Bidding concludes on 21 July 2026.

For viewings and auction registration:

Felix Desjardins

Phuket & Koh Samui Acquisitions

(Source: List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand)