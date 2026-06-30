Where Malaysians go for school holidays

SINGAPORE, 1 July 2026: Malaysian families are approaching the mid-year school holidays with a more flexible travel mindset, balancing convenient domestic breaks with growing interest in regional destinations across Asia, according to Agoda accommodation searches.

Based on Agoda’s accommodation searches for family vacations made between 1 January and 30 April 2026 for stays between 22 May and 7 June 2026, Malaysia ranked first among the top destination countries searched by Malaysian travellers, recording a 60% year-on-year increase.

Regional destinations also saw search growth, with Vietnam up 85%, China up 51%, Singapore up 43%, and Japan up 43%.

Regional city destinations also remained part of Malaysian families’ school holiday plans. Tokyo recorded a 53% year-on-year increase in family travel search interest, while Phuket grew 44%, Singapore 43%, Bangkok 33% and Osaka 19%.

The data suggests that while domestic destinations continue to lead interest in school holiday travel, Malaysian families are also considering familiar regional destinations across Asia for the mid-year break.

At the city level, however, the domestic travel story remains prominent, with Malaysian destinations appearing across Agoda’s top searched city list for the school holiday travel period.

Domestic destinations that demonstrated strong interest growth were Port Dickson, which saw a 172% year-on-year increase in family travel search interest, followed by Kuala Terengganu at 149%, Kuantan at 105%, Cameron Highlands at 100% and Genting Highlands at 85%. Other destinations, including Malacca, Ipoh, Penang and Johor Bahru also continued to see strong family travel search growth during the school holiday period.

The increase in interest across these destinations points to the variety of school holiday breaks Malaysian families are considering. Coastal destinations such as Port Dickson, Kuala Terengganu and Kuantan offer beachside escapes without the need for long-haul travel, while Cameron Highlands and Genting Highlands continue to appeal to families looking for cooler weather and short-break convenience. Food and heritage destinations such as Penang, Malacca and Ipoh also remained popular among family travellers.

“School holidays are no longer just about one big family trip. What we are seeing is Malaysian families searching across a wider range of travel options, from quick domestic breaks to regional destinations that are familiar, accessible and family-friendly,” said Agoda. Country Director, Malaysia and Brunei, Fabian Teja. “The strong interest in both local getaways and regional destinations suggests that families are becoming more flexible in how they plan their holidays, whether that means a beach break in Port Dickson, cooler weather in Cameron Highlands or a city escape elsewhere in Asia.”

(Source: Agoda)