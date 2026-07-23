DOT welcomes Delta flights in 2027

MANILA, 24 July 2026: The Department of Tourism (DOT) Philippines welcomes Delta Air Lines’ decision to introduce a new nonstop service between Los Angeles and Manila, beginning in March 2027 and expanding to daily flights by June.

“More flights are good for travellers. Greater competition makes air travel more accessible and affordable for Filipinos,” said the Department of Tourism in a statement. “We want our airlines to grow and succeed.

At the same time, we welcome more airlines and more routes because a bigger market benefits everyone — travellers, airlines, airports, tourism enterprises and the economy.”

Beyond tourism and business exchanges, the new route is expected to make homecomings easier for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and the Filipino-American community, while also opening another gateway for American travellers to explore the Philippines.

The DOT will continue working with international and Philippine carriers to expand connectivity, open new markets, and make it easier for more people to experience the Philippines.

Delta will become the only US airline running direct, nonstop flights between LAX and Manila (joining Philippine Airlines, which already operates the route).

Route and launch details

Start Date: 28 March 2027

Frequency: Three times weekly (28 March- 6 June 2027)

Expands to daily service starting 7 June, 2027

Onboard experience and aircraft

Feature Details Aircraft Airbus A350-900 Cabins Offered Four Classes: Delta One (Lie-flat business), Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin Perks & Connectivity Fast, free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members and seatback entertainment in all cabins Lounge Access Delta One passengers flying out of LAX get access to Delta’s flagship Delta One lounge spaces

(Source: DOTP plus additional reporting)