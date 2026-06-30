Air India upgrades Melbourne flights

NEW DELHI, 1 July 2026: Air India will deploy its B777-300ER aircraft featuring upgraded cabin interiors on flights between Delhi and Melbourne, effective today, 1 July.

Configured in a three-class layout, Air India’s upgraded Boeing 777-300ER features eight first-class suites, 40 fully flat business class beds, and 280 economy class seats, representing a substantial increase in premium capacity compared to the existing B787-8 on this route, which features 28 business class and 241 economy class seats.

Photo credit: Air India. B77-300ER serves the Melbourne route.

The deployment brings a more consistent and elevated long-haul product to Air India’s Melbourne services, aligned with the airline’s ongoing transformation into a world-class global carrier.

Elevated onboard experience

Air India guests to Melbourne will now benefit from a wide range of enhancements, including: Private suites in First Class, offering leather-upholstered seats that convert into fully flat beds, privacy doors, an elevated on-ground and dining experience, and personalised service.

Business Class features fully flat beds that offer enhanced comfort, space, and privacy, as well as improved soft-product elements.

Wi-Fi internet connectivity is also introduced on this route for the first time. The aircraft upgrade complements Air India’s broader investments in elevating the end-to-end customer journey. This includes access to the airline’s new flagship Maharaja Lounge at Delhi Airport for eligible premium customers, offering a refined pre-flight experience with upgraded dining, seating, and service.

Together, these enhancements reflect Air India’s continued focus on modernising its fleet, upgrading its product offering, and delivering a seamless, high-quality experience across touchpoints.

Connecting India with Australia and beyond

Australia remains a key international market for Air India, with strong and growing demand for both business and leisure travel. The introduction of the Boeing 777-300ER on the Delhi–Melbourne route underscores the airline’s commitment to strengthening connectivity while offering a more competitive and globally benchmarked product.

Air India currently operates four weekly direct flights between Delhi and Melbourne and is scheduled to operate daily services on the route from 1 September 2026. The airline’s Delhi-Melbourne service also provides travellers with convenient, same-terminal connections via Delhi to destinations across Europe, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Milan, and Zurich.

Air India also operates non-stop flights between Delhi and Sydney, enabling similar seamless onward connections to and from destinations in the UK and the rest of Europe.

(Source: Air India)