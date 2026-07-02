TG returns to Amsterdam after 28 years

BANGKOK, 3 July 2026: Thai Airways International launched its inaugural flight to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 1 July 2026, resuming services that were terminated in 1998.

THAI Chief Executive Officer, Chai Eamsiri and THAI Chief Commercial Officer, Kittiphong Sansomboonat, welcomed VIPs and guests at a ceremony held at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Photo credit: THAI. Time to board TG’s inaugural flight to Amsterdam.

Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, blends centuries of rich history with modern urban living reflected in iconic landmarks, such as the Rijksmuseum, home to more than 8,000 works of art and historical artifacts; the Dancing Houses, a row of distinctive 17th-century Dutch canal houses renowned for their charming leaning structures; Dam Square, the location of the Royal Palace Amsterdam; and the Canal Ring, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Beyond its cultural attractions, Amsterdam serves as one of Western Europe’s key transportation and commercial gateways. Its strategic location enables convenient rail connections to neighbouring countries such as Belgium and Germany, while its international airport provides extensive access to destinations across Europe. Amsterdam also has one of the Netherlands’ major seaports, playing a vital role in international trade and industrial logistics.

Effective 1 July, THAI operates daily nonstop flights between Bangkok and Amsterdam, using an Airbus A350-900 configured with 327 seats in three classes – business, premium economy and economy.

Flight schedule

Bangkok – Amsterdam (daily)

TG936 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 0535 and arrives in Amsterdam (AMS) at 1240.

Amsterdam – Bangkok (daily)

TG937 departs Amsterdam (AMS) at 1415 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 0635 plus a day.

THAI operates the BKK-AMS route, competing head-on with KLM (SkyTeam) and EVA Air, both of which have maintained reliable service for decades.

KLM flies daily on the route using a B77-300ER with 381 seats, while EVA Air also serves the route with a B777-300 ER three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

EVA quotes a round-trip fare of USD1,075 on Skyscanner.

KLM quotes a round-trip fare of USD1,203 and TG is the most expensive at USD1,278. Flight time is 12 hours and 55 minutes.

Fare data analysis shows the route’s average round-trip fare in economy class is currently USD1,160, but the average is likely to fall to USD671 by November and rise to USD922 in December.

(Source: Skyscanner)