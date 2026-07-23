Travel insurance connects via Travelgoogoo

SINGAPORE, 24 July 2026: Allianz Partners, a B2B2C insurance and assistance services provider, and Singapore-based Travelgoogoo join forces to deliver connectivity to Allianz customers across Asia Pacific.

Through this collaboration, eligible Allianz travel insurance customers will gain access to the Travelgoogoo365 Annual Plan, which includes membership to the Travelgoogoo eSIM Travel Club.

Photo credit: Allianz Partners.

Allianz Partners, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Vinay Surana said: “Today’s travellers expect a seamless, end-to-end travel experience. Partnering with Travelgoogoo allows us to address the growing expectation for always-on connectivity, enhancing our travel insurance offering to give customers greater confidence and convenience wherever they go.”

The Travelgoogoo eSIM Travel Club is a membership ecosystem designed to provide travellers with always-on connectivity and exclusive travel benefits. Members enjoy unlimited messaging and data voice calls across popular messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram, WeChat, Viber, and Zalo, without needing to purchase a data plan in 123 destinations. They can also purchase high-speed travel data at member-exclusive rates whenever needed.

As part of the launch offer, Allianz customers will also receive a complimentary 1GB Global Starter Data Pack for a limited period, enabling them to enjoy high-speed connectivity from the start of their journey.

Travelgoogoo enables a more seamless travel experience by removing the need for SIM swaps, reducing connectivity challenges associated with roaming, and eliminating the hassle of searching for Wi-Fi. Members can also access support via WhatsApp to check usage or purchase additional data plans at their convenience.

Travelgoogoo Founder and CEO Richard Bok commented: “Connectivity has become a fundamental part of how people travel, from staying in touch with loved ones to accessing essential services on the go. It’s what keeps people close, informed, and moving with confidence across borders.”

(Source: Allianz Partners)