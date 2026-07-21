PAL orders more Dreamliners

FARNBOROUGH, UK, 22 July 2026: Boeing and Philippine Airlines have agreed on an order for up to 20 787 Dreamliner jets that, once finalised, will deliver 15 787-10 aircraft, with an opportunity to purchase five more.

“This investment manifests our confidence in the future of Philippine Airlines and the continued growth of air travel.

The Philippine flag carrier will grow its regional network with the 787- 10, placing its largest-ever widebody order.

The Boeing 787-10 will strengthen our medium and long-haul fleet, allowing us to provide an even better travel experience for our customers while improving operational efficiency and supporting our long-term sustainability goals,” said PAL Holdings Inc President and Chief Operating Officer Lucio C Tan III.

“As Asia’s first and longest-serving airline, we proudly celebrated our 85th anniversary earlier this year. An equally meaningful milestone that we celebrate this year is 80 years of partnership between Philippine Airlines and Boeing.”

The 787-10 will complement PAL’s fleet of 10 777 jets by expanding operational flexibility across the airline’s medium- and long-haul route network.

“Philippine Airlines’ selection of the 787 Dreamliner marks an important step forward in our partnership, one that spans 80 years,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope.

As the largest variant of the 787 family, the 787-10 can fly 300-375 passengers up to 13,890 km (7,500 nautical miles), enabling PAL to meet rising travel demand.

(Source: Boeing)