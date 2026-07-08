Be first through the Canopy door

BANGKOK, 9 July 2026: Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit is now accepting reservations ahead of opening its doors on 1 August 2026, marking the brand’s debut in Southeast Asia.

Located on Sukhumvit Soi 12, the hotel will introduce a locally inspired Asoke experience in one of Bangkok’s most connected neighbourhoods.

Photo credit: Hilton. Canopy Bangkok Sukhumvit is now accepting reservations.

Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit is located 600 metres from the Asoke BTS Skytrain station and a five-minute walk from the BTS-MRT interchange, placing guests within easy reach of the city’s dining, retail, nightlife, and business districts.

To celebrate its debut, Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit is inviting guests to experience the city with its exclusive “Asoke Unlocked” opening package, limited to the first 100 qualifying bookings. The package is available with a minimum two-night stay in a Canopy Courtyard Room or above.

Benefits of Asoke Unlocked

10,000 Hilton Honours Bonus Points.

THB500 dining credit, redeemable across the hotel’s restaurants and bars.

The “Asoke Unlocked” opening package is bookable now until 23 December 2026. Reservations are now open for stays from 1 August 2026. Rates start at around THB4,400, according to a Trip.com search for an August stay. However, a check of the Hilton booking site indicates that the flexible rate for a King Canopy Courtyard Room during the opening month of August is THB5,902.66 (room-only rate, including all fees and taxes).

About Canopy

The Canopy portfolio includes nearly 50 open properties across 15 countries and territories, with 45 under development worldwide. Canopy Hotels is a brand under the Hilton Group.

(Source: Hilton)